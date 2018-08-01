Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, reports. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.33%.
Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage opened at $1.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.70, a current ratio of 330.25 and a quick ratio of 325.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.88. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
