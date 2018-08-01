Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, reports. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage opened at $1.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.70, a current ratio of 330.25 and a quick ratio of 325.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.88. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

