FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,870 shares during the period. FCB Financial makes up 2.2% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 2.14% of FCB Financial worth $58,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FCB Financial by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 602,965 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in FCB Financial by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 119,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in FCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FCB Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 193,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 61,784 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

FCB Financial opened at $51.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Gabelli cut shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.