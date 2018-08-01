Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tarena International (TEDU) Stock Price

Headlines about Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tarena International earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.664942350585 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEDU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. CLSA cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of Tarena International traded up $0.17, hitting $9.05, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.90. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.96%. equities research analysts forecast that Tarena International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

