Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 768,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 658,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $462.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 113.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 201.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.