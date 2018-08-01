FARO Technologies (FARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $65.10 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.34 and a beta of 1.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $94,335.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 818,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 135,425 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 368,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 865.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 276,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.