Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) vs. First Bancorp (FNLC) Head to Head Review

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ: FFKT) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers Capital Bank and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers Capital Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers Capital Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.07%. Given Farmers Capital Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers Capital Bank is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers Capital Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers Capital Bank 18.44% 11.08% 1.29% First Bancorp 27.31% 11.78% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers Capital Bank $80.45 million 5.26 $11.68 million $2.38 23.66 First Bancorp $73.38 million 4.51 $19.58 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Dividends

Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers Capital Bank pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Farmers Capital Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

