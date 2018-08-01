Falco Resources (FPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 78298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several brokerages have commented on FPC. Desjardins set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Falco Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 74,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

