Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) vs. Hecla Mining (HL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE: FMSA) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairmount Santrol 8.89% 33.29% 7.96% Hecla Mining -7.32% 1.66% 1.04%

Fairmount Santrol has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Hecla Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairmount Santrol $959.79 million 1.32 $53.78 million $0.24 23.46 Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.17 -$23.51 million $0.10 31.30

Fairmount Santrol has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Fairmount Santrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fairmount Santrol and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairmount Santrol 0 6 8 0 2.57 Hecla Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fairmount Santrol presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.73%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Fairmount Santrol.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Fairmount Santrol does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fairmount Santrol beats Hecla Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe. Its products include northern white frac sand, API-spec brown sand, and coated sand products; and Propel SSP product that utilizes a polymer coating applied to a proppant substrate. The Industrial & Recreational Products segment offers raw, coated, and custom blended sands for use in building products, foundry, glass, turf and landscape, and filtration industries primarily in North America. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. also supplies proppants to oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as FMSA Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. in July 2015. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

