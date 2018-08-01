Eximchain (EXC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Eximchain has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $91,703.00 worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eximchain has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Eximchain token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eximchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00392347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00178276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Eximchain Profile

Eximchain launched on April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 tokens. The official message board for Eximchain is medium.com/eximchain . Eximchain’s official website is www.eximchain.com . Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eximchain Token Trading

Eximchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eximchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eximchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eximchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eximchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.