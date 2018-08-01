Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG) Stock

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 13,943.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas opened at $44.41 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

