Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 34,694.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 42.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS opened at $168.88 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.