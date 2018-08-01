Exantas Capital (XAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 57.71%.

Exantas Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,378. The company has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a current ratio of 130.99. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other Exantas Capital news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XAN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

