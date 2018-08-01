Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.56 ($40.66).

Shares of Evonik Industries opened at €31.65 ($37.24) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

