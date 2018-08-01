Evertec Inc (EVTC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Evertec worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Evertec by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 50,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evertec by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,771 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “$22.95” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.