Eversource Energy (ES) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 97,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

