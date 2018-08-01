Eversource Energy (ES) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 97,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
