EverGreenCoin One Day Volume Reaches $3,633.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,633.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02881407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00749196 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035658 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024838 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013310 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,651,616 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.