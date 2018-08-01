E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial traded up $1.64, hitting $61.45, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 39,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,105. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

