Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $210,300.00 and $615.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00389906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00179560 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00026013 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

