EtherDelta Token Trading Down 26.4% This Week (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $403.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00397946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00177986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027099 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EtherDelta Token’s launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta . EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com

EtherDelta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

