Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paypal Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Paypal in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Shares of Paypal opened at $82.14 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

In related news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $875,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Paypal by 334.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

