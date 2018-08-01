Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 12.22. Repligen has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $4,874,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,531 shares of company stock worth $12,561,406 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Repligen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,492,000 after buying an additional 107,095 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 740,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 363,339 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.