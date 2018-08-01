Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 193,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.