EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

EQGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded EQT GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EQT GP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Get EQT GP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT GP during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT GP during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT GP during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EQT GP by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT GP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

EQGP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 239,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EQT GP has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.24.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. EQT GP had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT GP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is 105.10%.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.