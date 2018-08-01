Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 35.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Express Scripts opened at $79.46 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

