Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 97.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,967 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $50,074,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,011.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,205,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,975,000 after acquiring an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 382.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF opened at $100.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

