Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 93.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.19 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celanese to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. MED reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Shares of CE stock opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

