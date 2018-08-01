EPR Properties (EPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $5.97-$6.07 EPS.

Shares of EPR Properties traded down $0.44, hitting $66.05, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

