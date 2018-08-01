EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.15 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,477,300.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,752 shares of company stock worth $2,964,021 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.