Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern Purchases 17,700 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,701.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 36,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$24,888.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 17,100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,962.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$222.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 2,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,160.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.92 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

