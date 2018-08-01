Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.5983590315962 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $443.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

