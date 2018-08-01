Entercom Communications (ETM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.70 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entercom Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Entercom Communications opened at $7.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 150,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,089,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 140,500 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $1,402,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,718,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,072,975.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,668. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

