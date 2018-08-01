Entercom Communications (ETM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

ETM stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 140,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $1,402,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,718,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,072,975.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 302,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,477,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,921,913 shares of company stock worth $14,788,668 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

