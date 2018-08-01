EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of EnPro Industries opened at $76.39 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.11). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

