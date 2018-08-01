Enova International Inc (ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.54 Million

Analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to post sales of $267.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $217.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,779,924.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $325,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enova International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 112,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 577,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enova International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 328,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 417,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.84. Enova International has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.