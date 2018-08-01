EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Shares Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.72. 1,318,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 885,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLK. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,418,000 after buying an additional 691,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 11,746,641 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,302,000 after buying an additional 735,595 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,894,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,719,000 after buying an additional 100,723 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 553.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

