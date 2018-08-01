ENI (ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by Cfra

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.43 ($21.68).

Shares of ENI opened at €16.45 ($19.36) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

