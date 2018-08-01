Engility (EGL) Announces Earnings Results

Engility (NYSE:EGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Engility’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Engility updated its FY18 guidance to $0.81-0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EGL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,438. Engility has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Engility alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engility in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engility in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Engility by 105.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engility in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Engility in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.