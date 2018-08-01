Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $9,661.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00134213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004160 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,085,207 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.