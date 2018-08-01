Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is set to post its Q2 2018 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 5.33.

Several analysts have commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

