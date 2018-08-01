Endocyte (ECYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 70,510.81%.

Endocyte traded up $0.81, hitting $16.13, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 43,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.56. Endocyte has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

ECYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endocyte in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $197,120.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

