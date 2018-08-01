Endeavour Mining (EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.62 and last traded at C$22.79, with a volume of 238645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.66.

Several brokerages have commented on EDV. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$303.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Jeremy Langford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,920.00.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

