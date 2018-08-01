Endeavour Mining (EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.62 and last traded at C$22.79, with a volume of 238645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.66.
Several brokerages have commented on EDV. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$303.75 million during the quarter.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.
