Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Downgraded to Hold at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Empire State Realty Trust opened at $16.70 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Karp purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc purchased 284,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

