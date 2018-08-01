Empire Resorts (NYNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.21

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Empire Resorts by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

