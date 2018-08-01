Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $72.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.