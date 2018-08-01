Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions traded up $0.15, reaching $54.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 206,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $55.94.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $70,433.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $822,556.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,946 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4,093.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,075 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth $18,524,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 446.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 120,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.