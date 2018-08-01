Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $24.41 Million Position in GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,391 shares during the period. GTT Communications comprises about 0.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

GTT Communications opened at $44.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 185.21 and a beta of 1.03. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,326,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $276,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,189 shares in the company, valued at $56,770,124.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

