Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Holdings in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 319,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.38% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $19,492,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of FGEN opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $63,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,864,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,916,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,191,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,866 shares of company stock valued at $17,722,323 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

