Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,244 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,891,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 587,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,762,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after purchasing an additional 699,715 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,293,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Callon Petroleum opened at $10.76 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

