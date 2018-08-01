Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 2,490 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 142,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 252,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 252,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,694,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,092,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $2,229,905.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,213,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,587,011.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $2,059,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,127,617.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,944 shares of company stock worth $17,960,694. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

