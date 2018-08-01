Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Lowers Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Moelis & Co accounts for about 1.0% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 0.81% of Moelis & Co worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 543.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,843,000 after buying an additional 4,182,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 556.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,115,000 after buying an additional 852,188 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $8,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,528,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,942,000 after buying an additional 121,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Moelis & Co opened at $63.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 20,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $1,127,397.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,418.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $294,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,303 shares of company stock worth $4,389,975. Insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

